Hornets' Smith suspended two games for foul on Griffin
March 23, 2012 / 10:55 PM / in 6 years

Hornets' Smith suspended two games for foul on Griffin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Orleans Hornets forward-center Jason Smith has been suspended two games for his flagrant foul against the Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin this week, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

Smith made excessive contract with the upper body of Griffin during the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ win in New Orleans on Thursday, the league said.

Smith will miss games against San Antonio on Saturday and at the Clippers on Monday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden; Please double click on the news link:; for more NBA stories; for more sports stories

