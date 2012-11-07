FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hornets coach Williams fined $25,000 for critical comments
November 7, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Hornets coach Williams fined $25,000 for critical comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Orleans Hornets head coach Monty Williams looks on as his team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - New Orleans Hornets head coach Monty Williams has been fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association (NBA) for public criticism of the NBA’s concussion policy, the league said on Tuesday.

Williams was penalized for comments he made before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls when Hornets center Anthony Davis, the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, was sidelined by a mild concussion.

”Now, they treat everybody like they have white gloves and pink drawers and it’s getting old,“ Williams told reporters on Saturday. ”It’s just the way the league is now.

“It’s a man’s game. They’re treating these guys like they’re five-years-old. He desperately wanted to come (to Chicago), but he couldn’t make it.”

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

