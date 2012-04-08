Howard's big night helps Magic end five-game skid

(Reuters) - Orlando’s Dwight Howard was back to his dominating best on Saturday with 20 points and 22 rebounds as the Magic ended a five-game losing streak with an 88-82 victory over Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia.

Howard, who earlier this week had reportedly called for coach Stan Van Gundy’s ouster, grabbed 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Howard’s performance marked a major turnaround for the All-Star center, who scored only eight in a loss to New York on Thursday when Van Gundy told reporters he had been informed Howard wanted him gone.

Howard later denied seeking the coach’s dismissal.

Glen Davis added 23 points and 12 rebounds and J.J. Redick had 19 points, 11 in the fourth, for sixth-place Orlandod, who moved three-and-a-half games ahead of Philadelphia in the East.

Thaddeus Young came off the bench to score 20 for the 76ers, who have lost three in a row.

Philadelphia are still hot on the heels of Atlantic leaders Boston , who had an 86-72 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Paul Pierce scored 24 points to cool off the Pacers, who had knocked Oklahoma City out of first place in the Western Conference the previous night.

Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen combined for 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Danny Granger had 20 for Indiana, which had won four in a row.