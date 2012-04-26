FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulls closer to home-court advantage
April 26, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Bulls closer to home-court advantage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eastern Conference top seeds Chicago inched closer to securing home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs with a 92-87 win over Indiana on Wednesday.

A win over Cleveland in their regular-season finale on Thursday, or one more loss from San Antonio, would give the Bulls top spot overall.

Kyle Korver scored a team-high 20 points off the bench and Derrick Rose had 10 and seven assists in just 27 minutes. Reigning league MVP Rose has missed 26 games this season but coach Tom Thibodeau said his All-Star guard is improving.

“He said this morning he’s feeling a lot better, and that’s after two days of practice too,” Thibodeau told reporters. “That’s a good sign.”

Orlando beat Charlotte 102-95 to clinch the sixth seed in the East but their playoff chances look bleak with Dwight Howard out injured.

New York, fighting with Philadelphia for seventh spot, beat the Los Angeles Clippers 99-93 while the 76ers beat Milwaukee 90-85. The Knicks currently hold seventh spot and have the tiebreaker over the 76ers.

In the Western Conference, Denver beat Oklahoma City 106-101 and are one win away from securing the sixth seed.

Oklahoma’s Kevin Durant scored 32 points and has a narrow lead in the NBA scoring race over Kobe Bryant, who now needs 38 points in his last game to take the title.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

