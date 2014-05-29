Mexico City and London added to Global Games lineup

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) added two regular season games to a growing international schedule on Thursday with contests scheduled for London and Mexico City.

The Houston Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Mexico on Nov. 12 while Milwaukee Bucks meet the New York Knicks in London on Jan 15.

As part an effort to increase its global footprint, the NBA will play a total of seven regular-season and pre-season games on international courts during the 2014-15 campaign featuring nine teams in seven cities in six different countries.

The NBA had announced in April that the two-time defending champion Miami Heat would be among five teams playing pre-season games in four countries as part of the league’s Global Games promotion.

The Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs will play a series of games in Brazil, China, Germany, and Turkey.

“While London and Mexico City each have their own unique culture, they both have rich sports traditions and share a great passion for the NBA,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

“These regular-season games will bring the excitement and incredible competition of our league to more fans in Europe and Latin America.”

The four teams participating in the regular-season portion of NBA Global Games reflect the strong international makeup of the league.

At the end of last season, the Bucks, Knicks, Rockets, and Timberwolves featured a combined 18 international players from 17 countries on their rosters.