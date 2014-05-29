FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico City and London added to Global Games lineup
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 29, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico City and London added to Global Games lineup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) added two regular season games to a growing international schedule on Thursday with contests scheduled for London and Mexico City.

The Houston Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Mexico on Nov. 12 while Milwaukee Bucks meet the New York Knicks in London on Jan 15.

As part an effort to increase its global footprint, the NBA will play a total of seven regular-season and pre-season games on international courts during the 2014-15 campaign featuring nine teams in seven cities in six different countries.

The NBA had announced in April that the two-time defending champion Miami Heat would be among five teams playing pre-season games in four countries as part of the league’s Global Games promotion.

The Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs will play a series of games in Brazil, China, Germany, and Turkey.

“While London and Mexico City each have their own unique culture, they both have rich sports traditions and share a great passion for the NBA,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

“These regular-season games will bring the excitement and incredible competition of our league to more fans in Europe and Latin America.”

The four teams participating in the regular-season portion of NBA Global Games reflect the strong international makeup of the league.

At the end of last season, the Bucks, Knicks, Rockets, and Timberwolves featured a combined 18 international players from 17 countries on their rosters.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.