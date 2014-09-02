International teams to play record nine NBA preseason games

Maccabi Electra Tel Aviv players celebrate after winning the Euroleague Final Four final basketball game against Real Madrid, in Milan May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giuseppe Cottini

(Reuters) - Three top international teams will visit the United States and Canada for a combined nine preseason games against nine National Basketball Association teams this October, the league said on Tuesday.

The games open with reigning Euroleague champion Maccabi Tel Aviv taking on LeBron James and the hosting Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 5 followed by a visit to the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 7.

Flamengo, which plays its home games in Rio de Janeiro and won the 2014 FIBA Americas League championship, will visit the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 8, Orlando Magic on Oct. 15 and Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 17.

Reigning Super League runner-up Maccabi Haifa, which plays its home games in Israel, will visit the Washington Wizards on Oct. 15, followed by a game at the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 17 and a game versus the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 18 before capping its trip on Oct. 22 against the Toronto Raptors.

The nine games are the most ever played by international teams on North American soil in one preseason and complement the NBA’s Global Games schedule that includes a regular season game in London and Mexico City.