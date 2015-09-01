International teams to play six NBA preseason games

San Antonio Spurs Manu Ginobili (L) challenges Fenerbahce Ulker's Andrew Goudelock (C) and Nemanja Bjelica (R) during their NBA Global Games Istanbul 2014 basketball game at Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

(Reuters) - Three top international teams from Turkey, Israel and Brazil will visit the United States for a combined six preseason games against six National Basketball Association teams this October, the league said on Tuesday.

The games open with six-times Turkish League champion Fenerbahce Ulker Istanbul taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 5 before meeting former NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 9.

Israeli club Maccabi Haifa will face NBA teams in the United States for the fifth time in six years, starting with an Oct. 8 clash with the Memphis Grizzlies followed by a game against Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 11.

Paschoalotto/Bauru, which compete in Brazil’s premier basketball league, will play the New York Knicks on Oct. 7 at Madison Square Garden and the Washington Wizards on Oct. 11.

The six games, down from the record nine games played by international teams on North American soil last year, complement the NBA Global Games 2015-16 schedule, which includes six NBA teams playing seven games in six countries.