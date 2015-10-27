Record number of players from Africa and Brazil, league says

Washington Wizards shooting guard Glen Rice Jr. (L), guards Atlanta Hawks Louis Williams in the first quarter during NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia, December 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports/Files

(Reuters) - A record number of African and Brazilian players will be among the international players competing in the National Basketball Association when the 2015-16 season opens on Tuesday.

The NBA said 100 international players from 37 countries and territories are listed on opening night rosters, down from last season’s record total of 101 players.

Canada has the most international players of any country for the second consecutive year with a record-tying 12 NBA players, including former first overall draft picks Andrew Wiggins (2014) and Anthony Bennett (2013).

France follows Canada with 10 NBA players, Brazil will be represented by nine players, Australia features a record-tying eight players, while Croatia and Spain round out the top five with four players each.

There are 10 African players on opening night rosters.

And for a second consecutive year, all 30 NBA teams will feature at least one international player.

The Toronto Raptors lead the NBA with seven internationals, while the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz each feature six.