October 25, 2016 / 4:35 PM / in 10 months

NBA: Record 113 international players on opening night rosters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics reach for a rebound in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts November 17, 2010.Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The NBA's 2016-17 season will tip off on Tuesday with a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories on opening night rosters.

The previous records for international players (101) and countries and territories (39) were set at the start of the 2014-15 and 2013-14 seasons, respectively.

For the third straight year Canada tops the list providing teams with 11 players, the NBA said in a statement. France (10), Brazil (9), Australia (8) and Croatia (5) rounded out the top five.

The Utah Jazz boast the most cosmopolitan lineup with seven international players with the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors each fielding six.

The season will kick off with three games, including LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers versus the New York Knicks and the powerhouse Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, facing San Antonio.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

