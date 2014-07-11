FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: LeBron James returning to Cleveland
#Sports News
July 11, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: LeBron James returning to Cleveland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profile of LeBron James, who on Friday announced he was returning to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers:Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 29)

Height: six feet eight inches, 250 lbs (113 kilograms)

Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003

Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004

Ten-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014). Twice named MVP in All-Star game (2006, 2008)

NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first Cavalier to lead the league in scoring

Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games

Won NBA Championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013, lost in NBA Finals with Cleveland (2007) and Miami (2011, 2014)

Was named MVP of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013

Four-time winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

James is one of just five players to have won the MVP award at least four times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six times), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Wilt Chamberlain (four).

Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
