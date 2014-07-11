Reaction to LeBron James's decision to rejoin Cavs

(Reuters) - Reaction to the decision by LeBron James on Friday that he will be returning to his home roots and the Cleveland Cavaliers after leaving the team four years ago to join the Miami Heat:

“I am shocked & disappointed in today’s news. However I will never forget what Lebron brought us for 4 years. Thanks for memories @KingJames”

Micky Arison, owner of the Miami Heat, on Twitter.

”While I am disappointed by LeBron’s decision to leave Miami, no one can fault another person for wanting to return home. The last four years have been an incredible run for South Florida, Heat fans, our organization and for all of the players who were a part of it. LeBron is a fantastic leader, athlete, team mate and person, and we are all sorry to see him go.

“Over the last 19 yrs, since Micky and I teamed together, the Miami Heat has always been a championship organization; we’ve won multiple championships and competed for many others. Micky, (head coach) Erik (Spoelstra) and I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to win and compete for championships for many years to come. We’ve proven that we can do it and we’ll do it again.”

Pat Riley, Miami Heat president, in a statement.

”Welcome Home @kingjames. I am excited for the fans and people of Cleveland and Ohio. No fans and people deserve a winner more than them.....

“My 8-year-old: ”Daddy, does this mean I can finally wear my Lebron jersey, again?“...Yes it does, son. Yes it does!”

Dan Gilbert, majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Twitter.

”Great to see LeBron and Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert can agree to let bygones be bygones & come together to build a championship organization!

“LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins have the potential to be a great ”Big 3“.”

Hall of Famer Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, on Twitter.

“YESSSSSSSS!! Couldn’t be happier for my guy @KingJames and the @cavs #Cleveland”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on Twitter.

“Horns are blaring on Lorain Avenue now (and it’s not for the back ups),” Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman on Twitter.

“Good move by @KingJames. #Respect”

Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap on Twitter.

“It’s only right..”

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, who has twice been the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, on Twitter

“I rock with Bron for that move but I‘m hot for Dwade I hope he gets that money back I‘m sure he will”

Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeff Teague on Twitter.

”You guys don’t think he would recognize me if I got season tix again right?!?“ -guy who burned lebrons cavs jersey on tv”

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin poking fun on Twitter at Cavaliers fans who burned their LeBron jerseys when James left for Miami.

“Congrats to my man @KingJames on Cleveland! Too bad we don’t have the #Sonics #NoPlaceLikeHome”

Ohio-born Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, on Twitter.

“Disappointed to hear about LeBrons decision thanks for 4 great years. Still my 2nd fav player. Excited about Wade being the go to guy now”

Mike Evans, wide receiver for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Twitter.