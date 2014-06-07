Former Atlanta Hawks assistant Snyder gets Jazz gig

(Reuters) - The Utah Jazz have announced former Atlanta Hawks assistant Quin Snyder as their new head coach, signing him to a three-year deal to replace Tyrone Corbin.

It is the first head coaching job for Snyder in the NBA but he had previously coached Missouri at college level and was an assistant with the Hawks this year.

“The opportunity to join the Utah Jazz and to be part of such a highly respected franchise with an incredibly bright future is a great honor,” Snyder said in a statement.

“I approach this opportunity with gratitude and humility and am committed to doing everything I can to help the Jazz become a championship-caliber team.”

Snyder is the eighth head coach in Jazz history and fifth since the franchise relocated to Utah in 1979.

“Quin Snyder combines a unique skillset with several intangibles that makes him the right fit for our team and approach to basketball,” Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said.

”He is passionate about the game and has a 20-year track record of teaching and developing young talent. His personality, work ethic and communications skills are important traits that will benefit the Utah Jazz.

“We have taken a significant and exciting step forward in the evolution of this franchise.”

Snyder succeeds Corbin, who finished with a 25-57 record this year, the worst season by the Jazz since 1979-80 following the franchise’s relocation from New Orleans.