#Sports News
January 12, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

LeBron leads NBA jersey sales for fifth consecutive year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - LeBron James has a new team this season but one thing remains the same -- his jersey is still the most popular among basketball fans.

James, who returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers this season after four years with the Miami Heat, topped the NBA’s most popular jersey list for a fifth consecutive year, according to figures released by the league on Monday.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) rose five spots to number two on the list, which is based on overall sales from adidas and NBAStore.com over the final three months of 2014.

Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) and Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls) rounded out the top five.

James, who returned to his original No. 23 Cavaliers jersey after wearing No. 6 in Miami, also helped the Cavaliers claim top spot on the team merchandise list for the first time.

Chicago are second on the team merchandise list, followed by the Warriors, Lakers and reigning NBA champion San Antonio Spurs.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
