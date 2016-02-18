FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kings fire assistant coach Walberg
February 18, 2016

Kings fire assistant coach Walberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The struggling Sacramento Kings fired assistant coach Vance Walberg on Wednesday in another sign of discord between the team and head coach George Karl. Walberg was a close ally of Karl, who took over in February last year.

”This was a tough decision made after consideration of what is best for the team moving forward,” Kings General Manager Vlade Divac said in a statement. Sacramento (22-31) have lost eight of their last 10 games and are currently outside the Western Conference playoff spots.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

