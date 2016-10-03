FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kings guard Collison suspended eight games over domestic incident
October 3, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

Kings guard Collison suspended eight games over domestic incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives past Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo (5) in the third quarter at Sleep Train Arena. The Magic defeated the Kings 105-96. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison has been suspended for eight games after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, the National Basketball Association announced on Sunday.

Collison will not be available to play for the Kings until October 26.

In a statement, the NBA said the suspension was "as a result of a domestic violence incident involving his wife that occurred on May 30, 2016.

"On Sept. 2, Mr. Collison pled guilty to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge resulting from this incident.

"The NBA determined that an eight-game suspension was appropriate.

"Among other factors, the NBA took into account the conduct and its result, the player’s acceptance of responsibility, his cooperation with both law enforcement and the NBA, and his voluntary participation in counseling in addition to the court-mandated program."

Entering the eighth season of his career, the 29-year-old Collison averaged 14 points and 4.3 assists for the Kings last season.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both

