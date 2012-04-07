Kings' Cousins fined for criticizing game officials

Sacramento Kings' rookie DeMarcus Cousins reacts during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Sacramento, California November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $25,000 for criticizing game officials, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

Cousins, the team’s second-leading scorer, made critical comments to the media after the Kings’ 93-85 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, the league said in a statement.

In 53 games this season, Cousins is averaging 18 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds.