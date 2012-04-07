FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kings' Cousins fined for criticizing game officials
April 7, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Kings' Cousins fined for criticizing game officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sacramento Kings' rookie DeMarcus Cousins reacts during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Sacramento, California November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $25,000 for criticizing game officials, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

Cousins, the team’s second-leading scorer, made critical comments to the media after the Kings’ 93-85 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, the league said in a statement.

In 53 games this season, Cousins is averaging 18 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

