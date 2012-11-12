Kings center Cousins suspended for two games

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) holds his groin after getting hit by a ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for two games by the National Basketball Association for confronting an announcer in a hostile manner, the league said on Sunday.

The incident between Cousins and Spurs announcer Sean Elliot took place after San Antonio’s 97-86 win over Sacramento on Friday.

Cousins, a first-round pick in the 2010 draft, will miss Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Lakers and Tuesday’s home contest with the Portland Trail Blazers.