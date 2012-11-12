FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kings center Cousins suspended for two games
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Kings center Cousins suspended for two games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) holds his groin after getting hit by a ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for two games by the National Basketball Association for confronting an announcer in a hostile manner, the league said on Sunday.

The incident between Cousins and Spurs announcer Sean Elliot took place after San Antonio’s 97-86 win over Sacramento on Friday.

Cousins, a first-round pick in the 2010 draft, will miss Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Lakers and Tuesday’s home contest with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.