FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kings and guard Fredette agree on buyout
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 28, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Kings and guard Fredette agree on buyout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Sacramento Kings point guard Jimmer Fredette (7) dribbles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) defends during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports - RTX17LYD

(Reuters) - The Sacramento Kings and guard Jimmer Fredette have mutually agreed to a contract buyout, Kings general manager Pete D‘Alessandro announced on Thursday.

“This was a very tough decision, but we’re confident that the agreement reached today represents the most productive path forward, both for Jimmer and the Kings,” said D‘Alessandro in a statement.

Fredette, the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Brigham Young University, was averaging 5.9 points and 1.5 assists in 11.3 minutes per game over 41 games coming off the bench.

He has career NBA averages of 7.0 points, 1.5 assists and 15.0 minutes per game in 171 career contests with Sacramento.

Sacramento also announced the signing of guard Orlando Johnson to a 10-day contract.

Johnson averaged 2.4 points in 9.0 minutes per game with Indiana this season before being waived on February 20.

Originally drafted by the Kings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft, Johnson’s draft rights were traded to the Pacers for cash considerations on draft night.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.