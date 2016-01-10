Curry delivers 38 points, 11 assists in Warriors' win

Jan 9, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gains control of the ball during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - After watching his MVP light up the scoreboard with an array of long-distance bombs, short flips and ridiculous layups, Golden State Warriors coach Luke Walton summed up Stephen Curry’s night relatively simply.

“I‘m glad he’s on our team,” Walton said. “He’s pretty impressive.”

Curry torched the Kings for a game-high 38 points and added 11 assists in a 128-116 victory over the Kings at Sleep Train Arena, symbolizing his team’s dominance not just against Sacramento but the rest of the NBA.

“Shoot, you know what the best one was,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said when asked about Curry’s night.

“The one where he looked like he didn’t have control --- I didn’t think he had it --- and then he grabbed it, throws it up and it goes in.”

That third-quarter shot, in which Curry dribbled, lost the ball, dribbled again, lost it again, then regained control and flipped up the ball, was one of 12 field goals for Curry on 21 attempts.

“We really moved the ball well and got good open shots,” Green said. “Guys knocked them down.”

Green added 25 points and nine rebounds as the Warriors improved to 35-2, the best mark by any NBA team after 37 games. Golden State also beat Sacramento for the 12th consecutive time in three seasons, completing a four-game sweep for the third straight season.

“I think the film will show that we played hard and had a lot of intensity,” Kings coach George Karl said.

Jan 9, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures from the court during the third quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena. The Warriors won 128-116. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

ENERGY

DeMarcus Cousins had 33 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Kings (15-22), who have not beaten the Warriors since March 27, 2013.

Cousins has scored at least 30 points in four of his past five games.

Jan 9, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) takes a shot over Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gay added 23 points on nine-of-16 shooting from the field for Sacramento. Darren Collison had 16 points and six assists off the bench.

Green, the NBA leader with eight triple-doubles, failed for only the second time in six games to post one, but he knocked down eight of 12 shots from the field and was five of six from three-point range.

He added nine rebounds and four assists, and Walton said the forward’s energy was impressive considering the Warriors were playing for the second straight night and for the fifth time in nine days.

“Second game of back-to-back, talking about energy, some days you just don’t have it,” Walton said. “With Draymond, it happens, but it’s rare.”

Klay Thompson added 15 points and six assists, and Andre Iguodala scored 13 for the Warriors.

“It looked like he was a little more in rhythm tonight,” Walton said of Curry, who continues to fight a shin injury. “These injuries have thrown him off a little, but he’s obviously still playing at an MVP level.”

Kings guard Rajon Rondo, the NBA assists leaders whose four triple-doubles trail only Green this season, finished with nine assists and four points for Sacramento but he also turned over the ball four times.