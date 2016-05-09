Kings hire Joerger as new head coach

Dec 16, 2014; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Sacramento Kings named Dave Joerger as the team’s new head coach on Monday, two days after he was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Terms were not disclosed but Joerger agreed to a four-year deal worth $16 million with the fourth year of the contract a team option, according to ESPN.

Joerger, 42, emerged Sunday as the top candidate for the Sacramento job after he had talks with Kings vice president of basketball operations and general manager Vlade Divac.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dave to the Sacramento Kings,” Divac said in a statement. “He is a strong and passionate leader with a proven track record of producing results. Dave shares our focus on creating a long-term culture of winning and I look forward to a bright future ahead for the Kings with his leadership on the court.”

Joerger was 147-99 in his first NBA head coaching job and took the Grizzlies to the playoffs in each of his three seasons. He guided Memphis to a 42-40 record and a spot in the Western Conference playoffs as a No. 7 seed. The Grizzlies were swept in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Grizzlies qualified for the playoffs even after injuries forced the team to dress a league-record 28 players last season. Until then, no NBA team had reached the playoffs utilizing 24 or more athletes on its roster in a single season.

According to reports, Joerger was seeking permission from the Grizzlies to talk to other teams about their open coaching positions and that led to his firing on Saturday.

Joerger had one guaranteed season left on his Memphis contract at an annual salary of $2 million.