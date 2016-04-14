Struggling Kings fire head coach George Karl

Mar 13, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings coach George Karl reacts at a press conference after an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Sleep Train Arena. The Jazz defeated the Kings 108-99. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Sacramento Kings fired coach George Karl one day after the franchise completed its 10th consecutive losing season.

Sacramento went 33-49 this season and the campaign featured heavy tension between Karl and management and clashes with players. Overall, Karl went 44-68 as coach of the Kings.

”After evaluating the team’s performance this season, I determined it was necessary to move forward with a new voice from the head coaching position,“ Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac said in a statement. ”I have a great deal of respect and admiration for George and his accomplishments throughout his nearly 30 years in the NBA.

“On behalf of everyone in the Kings organization, I thank him for the contributions made during his time in Sacramento and wish him good fortune in the future.”

Part of Karl’s downfall with the Kings was his inability to get along with All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Karl ranks fifth all-time with 1,175 NBA victories. He has also served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers (1984-86), Golden State Warriors (1986-88), Seattle SuperSonics (1991-98), Milwaukee Bucks (1998-2003), Denver Nuggets (2004-13).

Sacramento has employed eight different head coaches during its 10-year playoff drought.