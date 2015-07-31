Lieberman becomes NBA's second female assistant coach

(Reuters) - Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman became the second female assistant coach to join a National Basketball Association staff when she was hired by the Sacramento Kings, the team announced on Friday.

Lieberman, 57, who was head coach of the NBA Development League’s Texas Legends from 2009 to 2011, follows in the footsteps of Becky Hammon, who was hired last year by the San Antonio Spurs.

Lieberman, who won an Olympic silver medal in 1976, tweeted late Thursday she was “honored to be a Sacramento King.”

A former All-American player at Old Dominion University before turning professional, Lieberman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.