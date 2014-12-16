Struggling Kings fire head coach Malone

(Reuters) - The Sacramento Kings have fired head coach Mike Malone, the struggling National Basketball Association team said on Monday.

Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin will take over on an interim basis for the Kings, who have lost their last three games.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the franchise moving forward,” Kings general manager Pete D‘Alessandro said in a statement.

“Michael made significant contributions to the organization on many levels and helped foster cultural changes that positively impacted our team.”

Malone compiled an overall record of 39-67 after taking over as head coach in Sacramento before the 2013-14 season.

The Kings, who got off to a strong start this season with five wins in their first six games, are 11th in the 15-team Western Conference with an 11-13 record.