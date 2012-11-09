Kings' Robinson suspended two games for elbowing opponent

NBA prospect Thomas Robinson speaks during a news conference for prospective NBA draft picks in New York June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings forward Thomas Robinson has been suspended by the National Basketball Association for two games for elbowing Jonas Jerebko of the Detroit Pistons in the neck, the league said on Thursday.

Robinson, the fifth overall pick in the 2012 draft, will serve his suspension on Friday, when the Kings host the San Antonio Spurs, and on Sunday, when the Kings play the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old power forward was immediately ejected for the foul which occurred in the final quarter of Sacramento’s 105-103 win over Detroit on Wednesday.