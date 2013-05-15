NBA denies bid to move Sacramento Kings basketball team to Seattle

DALLAS (Reuters) - The NBA denied a proposal on Wednesday to move the Sacramento Kings basketball team to Seattle following months of bitter wrangling between investors from Washington state and a group fighting to keep the team in Sacramento.

The decision, announced by NBA Commissioner David Stern, appears to put the kibosh - at least, for now - on a deal to sell the team to the Seattle group that would have valued the Kings at $625 million, a huge amount for an NBA team.

“It’s nice to see two great cities so interested in an NBA franchise, but the winner here is Sacramento,” Stern told a news conference in Dallas, where team owners who make up the league’s board of governors met to decide the team’s fate.

The family of George Maloof, which owns a controlling interest in the team, had wanted to sell the franchise to Seattle investors, but faced opposition from Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson, himself a former NBA player, who quickly mounted a campaign to keep the team in the California state capital.

Stern, speaking for the league, urged the Maloof family to quickly reach a deal to sell the team to Johnson’s group.

“It is my expectation that we will be able to reach a deal with the Maloofs,” Stern said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, George Maloof said he was not opposed to working with the Sacramento group.