Knicks' Anthony banned one game for approaching Garnett

(Reuters) - New York Knicks All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony has been suspended one game by the National Basketball Association (NBA) for approaching an opposing player on multiple occasions after a recent game, the league said on Wednesday.

Anthony confronted Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett in the arena tunnel near the players’ locker rooms and again in the parking garage following New York’s 102-96 home loss on Monday.

The incidents occurred after a game in which Anthony and Garnett jawed at each other, including one exchange during the fourth quarter that lead to technical fouls for both players.

“There are no circumstances in which it is acceptable for a player to confront an opponent after a game,” Stu Jackson, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement.

“Carmelo Anthony attempted to engage with Kevin Garnett multiple times after Monday’s game and therefore a suspension was warranted.”

Anthony, second in the league in scoring behind Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 29.0 average, will serve his suspension on January 10 when the Atlantic division-leading Knicks play at the Indiana Pacers.