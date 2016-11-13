Nov 12, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) defends during the third quarter in a game Knicks at Air Canada Centre. The Toronto Raptors won 118-107. Mandatory Credit: Nick...

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony said he believed there was an underlying issue with referee Tony Brothers that was the reason behind him being ejected from Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Brothers gave Anthony two quick technical fouls during the second quarter and while the official said it was due to "bad language" Anthony said he felt an underlying conflict was the real reason.

"I always feel it's something. I don't want to say it's personal, but I always feel like it's something," Anthony told reporters on Saturday.

"I don't even know the last time I've been ejected from a game of basketball. To be on the road and playing in a game of that stature and to be kicked out the game for what reason?

"Because of a couple of bad words. I don't know."

Anthony's wife La La used Twitter to also express her opinion on the matter, believing there actually was a personal reason for why her husband was singled out by Brothers.

"He has always had an issue with him," she said on Friday. "He hates Mel. It's personal. Always has."

The Celtics thrashed the Knicks 115-87 on Friday.

New York were beaten 118-107 by Toronto on Saturday, with Anthony scoring 31 points.

The Knicks have fallen to 3-6 and have bigger problems than any perceived feud Anthony may have with Brothers and the player said he would just watch himself the next time he referred their game.

"I have nothing to say to him. It ain't personal with me, on my end," Anthony said. "I don't have anything to say to him. He refs. I'll play.

"I'll keep my mouth shut next time."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)