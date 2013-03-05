FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmelo injures knee, Knicks rally back to beat Cavaliers
#Sports News
March 5, 2013 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Carmelo injures knee, Knicks rally back to beat Cavaliers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony grimaces as he leaves the court after injuring himself when falling at midcourt during the second quarter of their NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - All Star forward Carmelo Anthony went down with a knee injury but the New York Knicks deferred their concern long enough to overcome a 22-point deficit and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-97 on Monday.

Anthony tumbled near midcourt after landing wrong in the second quarter and did not return. He indicated after the game that the right knee was sore for some time, and the Knicks said their high-scoring forward will be evaluated on Tuesday.

Trailing 52-30 at the time of Anthony’s injury, the visiting Knicks were able to trim the deficit to 12 by halftime and finally overpower Cleveland in the fourth quarter.

New York reserves Amar‘e Stoudemire (22 points) and J.R. Smith (18) led the rally without their fallen standout.

Anthony, who entered the night tied with Kevin Durant for NBA’s top scoring average at 28.6, finished with six points.

He has missed games this season with various injuries, but the Knicks (36-21) can hardly afford to be without him now as they battle for the East’s second seed, currently trailing Indiana by a half-game.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
