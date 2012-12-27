NBA: Knicks' Felton may be out 4-6 weeks with broken finger

New York Knicks point guard Raymond Felton watches a three-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - New York Knicks guard Raymond Felton has a broken finger and could be out four to six weeks, adding to the team’s injury problems.

With leading scorer Carmelo Anthony already sidelined with a hyper-extended left leg, Felton has been diagnosed with a broken pinkie finger on his right hand, the Knicks said on Thursday.

Felton told reporters on Wednesday he could be out of action for up to six weeks because of the injury, which he suffered battling for a loose ball in Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Felton had started all 28 games for the Atlantic Division leaders before missing Wednesday’s win at Phoenix. He is averaging 15.8 points and a team-high 6.3 assists.