Grizzlies maul Knicks to end New York's perfect start

(Reuters) - The New York Knicks became the last team to taste defeat this season with a 105-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Tennessee on Friday.

One day after manufacturing a fourth quarter comeback against San Antonio, the Knicks (6-1) were unable to repeat the feat as Memphis center Marc Gasol racked up 24 points and forward Zach Randolph added 20 to go with 15 rebounds, his eighth consecutive double-double.

The victory was the seventh straight for the Grizzlies (7-1) after an first night loss, the best opening eight-game record in franchise history, and pushes their regular-season home winning streak to 15.

The Knicks trailed by just five points at halftime but were outscored 31-18 in the third quarter to fall 18 behind and out of contention.

Carmelo Anthony top scored for the visitors with 20 points but found himself in early foul trouble, which limited his production.