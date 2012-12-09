Bulls halt Knicks' hot run

Chicago Bulls' Nate Robinson (R) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against New York Knicks' J.R. Smith during the second half of their NBA game in Chicago, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The Chicago Bulls have halted the New York Knicks’ five-game winning streak with a 93-85 home win on Saturday, continuing their home dominance at the United Center.

The Bulls have now won 19 of the last 22 home encounters against the Knicks, who were still without Carmelo Anthony.

Chicago were led by Luol Deng and Marco Belinelli who scored 22 points apiece, improving to 11-8 and strengthening their lead in the Eastern Conference Central Division.

Raymond Felton notched up a game-high 27 points for the Knicks but couldn’t drive his side to victory like he did against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

New York dropped to 14-5 but remain top of the Eastern Conference.