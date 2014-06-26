FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knicks send Chandler to Dallas in six-player trade
June 26, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Knicks send Chandler to Dallas in six-player trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler (6) high fives teammates after a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters - The Dallas Mavericks have acquired center Tyson Chandler in a six-player trade with the New York Knicks, the teams said on Wednesday.

Dallas have sent starting point guard Jose Calderon, center Samuel Dalembert, reserves Shane Larkin and Wayne Ellington along with two picks in Thursday’s NBA draft in exchange for Chandler and point guard Raymond Felton.

The deal reunites the 31-year-old Chandler with the Mavericks after he helped them capture the NBA title in 2011.

This also marks the first major move for the Knicks since Phil Jackson took over as their President of Basketball Operations.

“The journey to build this team for the upcoming season and beyond continues,” Jackson said in a statement. “We have added players with this move that will fit right in our system while maintaining future flexibility.”

New York has also recently hired Derek Fisher as their new coach and hope to re-sign Carmelo Anthony after he opted for free agency.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

