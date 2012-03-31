FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knicks guard Lin to miss at least six weeks
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 31, 2012 / 11:35 PM / in 6 years

Knicks guard Lin to miss at least six weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks Jeremy Lin chases a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin will miss at least the next six weeks due to a torn meniscus in his knee, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday, signaling a likely end to the season for the Asian-American

The injury to his left knee will require a surgical procedure to repair, the team said, according to the league website NBA.com.

In 35 games this season, Lin averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 assists, sparking a global craze dubbed “Linsanity” when he burst onto the scene last month as an unheralded bench warmer.

Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.