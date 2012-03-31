Knicks guard Lin to miss at least six weeks

New York Knicks Jeremy Lin chases a loose ball in the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin will miss at least the next six weeks due to a torn meniscus in his knee, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday, signaling a likely end to the season for the Asian-American

The injury to his left knee will require a surgical procedure to repair, the team said, according to the league website NBA.com.

In 35 games this season, Lin averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 assists, sparking a global craze dubbed “Linsanity” when he burst onto the scene last month as an unheralded bench warmer.