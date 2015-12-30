FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Knicks player Cleanthony Early shot during robbery: report
December 30, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. Knicks player Cleanthony Early shot during robbery: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks forward Cleanthony Early (17) defends against Milwaukee Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4AWJW

(Reuters) - New York Knicks basketball player Cleanthony Early was hospitalized on Wednesday after being shot in the right knee during a robbery after leaving a strip club in the New York City borough of Queens, the New York Daily News reported, citing police sources.

A New York police spokesman, while declining to name Early, confirmed that a 24-year-old man was surrounded by four to six unknown men in Queens and shot once in the right leg early Wednesday morning. He was hospitalized in stable condition, the spokesman said.

In a tweeted statement, the Knicks said they were aware of what happened to Early “and are relieved that he is not in a life-threatening situation.”

The Knicks declined further comment until they had more information.

The Knicks’ next game is against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on Friday.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

