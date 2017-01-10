FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Knicks' Rose a no-show for game against Pelicans
#Sports News
January 10, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 7 months ago

Knicks' Rose a no-show for game against Pelicans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 123-109.Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose did not show up for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to the opening tip off the Knicks said he was not with the team but provided no other information.

The New York Daily News reported that Rose was with the team at morning shoot-around but did not appear in the locker room for warmups.

The Knicks' Joakim Noah said he had spoke with Rose following the game, which they lost 110-96.

“I think it’s a relief for all of us,” Noah said. “I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know the situation. I’m just happy that everything is okay.”

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said following the game that he expected Rose back but had no information on the absence.

Rose, 28, has been struggling as of late for the Knicks (17-21) and was benched for the full fourth quarters of consecutive games prior to Monday.

Rose, averaging 17.3 points per game, missed much of the pre season when he was accused of sexual assault in a civil suit. He was later cleared by a federal jury.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

