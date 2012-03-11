FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith fined $25,000 for "inappropriate" Tweet
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 11, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 6 years ago

Smith fined $25,000 for "inappropriate" Tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith chases a loose ball lost by Atlanta Hawks point guard Jannero Pargo in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith was fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association for posting “inappropriate pictures” on his Twitter account, the league announced on Saturday.

Smith, 26, posted a picture of a partly naked woman on his account on Thursday.

He later deleted the post and told reporters he regretted posting the Tweet but the NBA took a dim view, with executive vice president of basketball operations Stu Jackson announcing the penalty.

Smith signed with the Knicks last month after a brief stint in China during the NBA lockout. He had previously played for the New Orleans Hornets and Denver Nuggets.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.