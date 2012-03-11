Smith fined $25,000 for "inappropriate" Tweet

New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith chases a loose ball lost by Atlanta Hawks point guard Jannero Pargo in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith was fined $25,000 by the National Basketball Association for posting “inappropriate pictures” on his Twitter account, the league announced on Saturday.

Smith, 26, posted a picture of a partly naked woman on his account on Thursday.

He later deleted the post and told reporters he regretted posting the Tweet but the NBA took a dim view, with executive vice president of basketball operations Stu Jackson announcing the penalty.

Smith signed with the Knicks last month after a brief stint in China during the NBA lockout. He had previously played for the New Orleans Hornets and Denver Nuggets.