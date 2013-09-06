FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knicks' Smith banned five games for drug violation
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 6, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Knicks' Smith banned five games for drug violation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks' J.R. Smith celebrates after sinking a three point basket at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith has been suspended for five games for violating the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) anti-drug program, the league said on Friday.

Smith, who won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season for his play off the bench, is recovering from offseason knee surgery and may not be fit for his team’s season opener on October 30.

His suspension will begin with the first game of the 2013-14 NBA season for which he is eligible and physically able to play, the league said in a statement.

Taken with the 18th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2004 draft, Smith recorded career-highs in points (18.1) and rebounds (5.3) last season.

He signed a three-year $17.9 million deal with the Knicks in July.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.