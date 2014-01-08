FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Knicks' Smith fined $50,000 for shoelace stunts
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 8, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 4 years ago

Knicks' Smith fined $50,000 for shoelace stunts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith (8) drives to the basket while guarded by San Antonio Spurs forward Matt Bonner (15) during the first half at AT&T Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association fined New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith $50,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after twice tinkering with opponents’ shoelaces, the league said on Wednesday.

Smith, who won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season for his play off the bench, was fined after he attempted to untie the shoelace of the Detroit Pistons’ Greg Malone at the free throw line on Tuesday.

He had been warned by league officials to refrain from similar conduct after he untied the shoelace of Dallas Mavericks’ forward Shawn Marion during a free throw attempt in New York’s 92-80 road win on Saturday.

Smith has a history of rules infractions, including a doping violation during the offseason that landed him a five-game ban to start the current campaign.

He was also fined $25,000 in November for a “hostile” tweet directed at an opponent who questioned the NBA credentials of J.R.’s younger brother, Chris Smith, who has since been waived by the Knicks.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.