Knicks' Stoudemire out 2-4 weeks with bulging disc
March 28, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 6 years ago

Knicks' Stoudemire out 2-4 weeks with bulging disc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire waits to take a foul shot against the New Orleans Hornets in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - New York Knicks forward Amar‘e Stoudemire will miss two-to-four weeks while he receives treatment for a bulging disc in his lower back, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

“Doctors have agreed that he should undergo non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation,” the Knicks said in a statement.

The treatment will allow the six-time All-Star to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season. The Knicks are in a close battle for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, holding a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stoudemire, whose injury was discovered in an examination on Monday, is the Knicks’ second leading scorer and rebounder with averages of 17.6 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

