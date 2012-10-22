FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knicks' Stoudemire to miss season opener with knee injury
October 22, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Knicks' Stoudemire to miss season opener with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks' Amar'e Stoudemire (1) celebrates after the Knicks defeated the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Amar‘e Stoudemire will miss the start of the regular season for the New York Knicks because of a cyst behind his left knee, the team said on Sunday.

Stoudemire injured the knee earlier this month and will be out for two to three weeks, which rules him out for the Knicks’ opener against the Brooklyn Nets on November 1.

The six-time All Star has headed back to New York for further evaluation.

Stoudemire, 29, has had a string of injuries during his career, including surgery on the same left knee back in 2005.

“It’s sad right now. It seems like he can’t catch a break,” team mate Carmelo Anthony told the team’s website (nba.com/knicks). “Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Stoudemire averaged 17.5 points per game last season, his first season scoring below 20 since his injury shortened 2005-2006 campaign.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney

