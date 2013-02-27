FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Knicks' Wallace likely out for season with broken foot
February 27, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Knicks' Wallace likely out for season with broken foot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks' Rasheed Wallace reacts to a referee's call against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of their NBA game in Chicago, in this file photo taken December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - New York Knicks back-up forward/center Rasheed Wallace will have surgery this week to repair a broken left foot and will probably miss the rest of the regular season, the team said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Wallace, who came out of a two-year retirement to join the Knicks last October, had been sidelined since mid-December with a foot injury.

Wallace played well for the Knicks (33-20), who lead the National Basketball Association’s Atlantic Division despite recent struggles, averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes a game.

New York moved to shore up their frontline by signing free-agent forward Kenyon Martin to a 10-day contract on Saturday.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
