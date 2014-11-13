Potential NBA labor struggle looms after verbal shots fired

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The next round of labor talks between the National Basketball Association and its players may need to bridge radical differences, judging from verbal shots exchanged between the union chief and league commissioner.

Michele Roberts, the new NBA players’ union executive director, challenged the concept of a salary cap, the 50-50 split of basketball-related revenue, max contracts and the minimum age for players in an interview with ESPN Magazine.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver hit back on Thursday.

“We couldn’t disagree more with these statements,” Silver said in a statement.

The players can opt out of the collective bargaining agreement after the 2016-17 season.

“Why don’t we have the owners play half the games?” Roberts said in an interview published on Thursday. “There would be no money if not for the players.”

Silver rebutted: “The NBA’s success is based on the collective efforts and investments of all of the team owners, the thousands of employees at our teams and arenas, and our extraordinarily talented players.”

Roberts, a renowned trial lawyer who became the first female union chief in major North American sports when elected by the players in July, said salary caps “artificially deflate what someone’s able to make.”

“It’s incredibly un-American. My DNA is offended by it,” said Roberts, about the practice used by the NBA since the 1984-85 season. The National Football League and National Hockey League also have a salary cap.

Silver said there was nothing “unusual or ‘un-American’ in a unionized industry to have a collective system for paying employees” and that the cap was a key to growth and enabling NBA players to become the highest paid professional athletes.

Roberts rejected the idea of an NBA age minimum, and Silver’s call to raise it from 19 to 20.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that you’re suddenly eligible and ready to make money when you’re 20, but not when you’re 19, not when you’re 18,” she said.

Roberts said she did not think teams were hurting, even if she heard Silver report that roughly one-third of NBA franchises were unprofitable in a league with 2013 revenues of $4.6 billion, according to Forbes.

“I initially just started laughing, to be honest with you,” she said.

The last round of labor talks resulted in a lockout that cut the number of games in the 2011-12 season to 66 from 82.