Lakers trade Blake to Warriors

Feb 13, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Steve Blake (5) handles the ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Reggie Jackson (15) during the first quarter at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports - RTX18SBM

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Lakers traded away veteran guard Steve Blake on Wednesday, sending him to the Golden State Warriors a short time before he was scheduled to take the court.

Blake was in uniform for the Lakers in anticipation of facing the Houston Rockets, when he was informed of the move and forced to clean out his locker.

Golden State sent young guards Kent Bazemore and MarShon Brooks to the Lakers as part of the deal.

The Warriors were coveting more depth for their bench as they battle in the Western Conference where they were seventh heading into Wednesday night.

Blake is averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 assists this season.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are well out of the playoff race and looking to build for the future with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming.