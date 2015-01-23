Lakers delay decision on injured Bryant

Nov 12, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Lakers will wait until Monday before making a final decision on whether five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant will require shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Bryant, 36, who hurt his right shoulder during Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans, was examined in Los Angeles on Friday by Lakers team physician Steve Lombardo.

“Dr. Lombardo confirmed the diagnosis of a torn rotator cuff and discussed options, including the possibility of surgery, with Bryant,” the Lakers said in a statement.

“Bryant is scheduled to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic on Monday, and a decision is expected to be made at that time.”

A preliminary exam of Bryant’s shoulder on Thursday in San Antonio had revealed a tear, though its severity could be confirmed only by further re-evaluation.