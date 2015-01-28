Bryant out for nine months after shoulder surgery

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant’s NBA season effectively ended on Wednesday after he had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder that will sideline him for nine months, the Los Angeles Lakers said.
The five-time National Basketball Association champion, who injured his shoulder last week in a loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans, underwent a procedure lasting two hours, the team said in a statement.
