Bryant breaks nose in West's All-Star win

East All-Star Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat (L) guards West All-Star Kobe Bryant during first quarter action during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant paid a price for becoming the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game’s leading scorer, breaking his nose in the Sunday contest, the Lakers said on Monday.

Bryant, who surpassed Michael Jordan as the game’s all-time scorer, suffered a nasal fracture in the Western Conference’s win and will be re-evaluated by an ear, nose and throat specialist when he returns to Los Angeles, the Lakers said on their website.

He also was experiencing headaches, Los Angeles media said.

The 14-time All-Star apparently was injured in the third quarter when he suffered a bloody nose on a foul by the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade.

Bryant helped the West beat the East 152-149 by scoring 27 points in the game in Orlando, Florida.

He now has 271 points in 13 All-Star Games, nine points more than Jordan.