Lakers' Bryant symptom free from concussion

East All-Star Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat (L) guards West All-Star Kobe Bryant during first quarter action during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant suffered a broken nose and concussion during the All-Star Game but has been symptom free since Tuesday, the National Basketball Association (NBA)team said on Wednesday.

Bryant, a five-times NBA champion who leads the league in scoring, saw a neurologist on Wednesday and passed a series of tests, the Lakers said on their Twitter account.

According to the Lakers, Bryant passed a bicycle, treadmill and Axon test, which is a baseline test for cognitive function.

Bryant also spent time on the court doing two-on-two work but would still need to consult with a neurologist before being cleared for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota.

The NBA requires players who suffer concussions to be symptom free for 24 hours prior to a game in order to play.

The 16-year veteran suffered the injuries when he was fouled by Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat during Sunday’s All-Star game.

The Lakers said they have a protective mask for Bryant and that it was up to him to test it and decide whether he wants to wear it in game action or not.

Losing Bryant for any number of games would be a blow to a Lakers (20-14) team battling the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) for first place in the NBA’s Pacific division.

Bryant, a two-times NBA scoring champion, has averaged a 28.4 points per game this season and a team-leading 4.9 assists per game.