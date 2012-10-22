Howard shines in Lakers pre-season debut

New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Dwight Howard saw his first action in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey Sunday, flashing signs of potential dominance to come during a pre-season loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Howard, who the Lakers acquired from Orlando in a blockbuster off-season trade, registered 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in his first court time since he underwent back surgery in April.

Los Angeles fell 99-92 to the Kings but the result was less important to the Lakers than Howard’s display. The new big man showed few signs of limitation as he ran the floor and dunked aggressively during 33 minutes of play.

The Lakers were able to unveil their new high profile lineup of Howard, Kobe Bryant, newly acquired Steve Nash, Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace.

Bryant led all scorers with 21 points as he prepared for his quest for a sixth NBA championship.

The Lakers open the regular season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 30.