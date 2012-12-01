Lakers find offensive range in rout of Nuggets

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from their worst offensive performance of the season with an all out blitz against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, prevailing 122-103 at the Staples Center.

Three nights after their last second loss to the Indiana Pacers in the same building where they managed to score just 77 points, 40 of which were Kobe Bryant‘s, the Lakers were on fire offensively across the board.

Dwight Howard played up to his big money reputation with 20 rebounds and 28 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter, with Antawn Jamison and Jodie Meeks coming off the bench to find their range.

Jamison top-scored with 33 points and added 12 rebounds while Meeks added 21 points from seven successful three-point bombs to help the Lakers improve to 8-8 on the year and drop the Nuggets to 8-9.

Bryant played a support role with 14 points and eight assists.