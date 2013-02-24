FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bryant silences Cuban with 38 points in Lakers' win
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 24, 2013 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Bryant silences Cuban with 38 points in Lakers' win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (R) reacts as guard Vince Carter (L) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Texas February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Kobe Bryant fired back at Dallas owner Mark Cuban with 38 points as he devastated the opposing defense to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past the Mavericks 103-99 on Sunday.

After Cuban recently suggested the Lakers should consider waiving Bryant and his league-high salary next season, the five-time NBA champion showed his worth with an artistic display of clutch shooting and an all-around effort that included 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Dallas (25-30) led 90-87 midway through the fourth quarter but visiting Los Angeles nosed ahead with a seven-nil run led by Bryant and Nash who finished with 20 points.

The victory was a third straight for Los Angeles (28-29) who moved within two-1/2 games of the West playoff spot that Bryant has guaranteed the team will secure.

Cuban’s comments centered around the NBA’s “amnesty clause,” which allows a team to release a player and avoid paying taxes on their salary.

The Mavericks owner has said that his suggestion was just hypothetical, while the Lakers released a statement saying such talk was “inappropriate.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, Editing by Tom Pilcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.